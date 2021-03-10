Patricia Ann Stephens, 85, of Atascocita passed away March 6, 2021 in Humble. Patsy was born January 19, 1936 in Alice, Texas to parents, William Robison and Lena Knight Robison.

Patsy had been a resident of Atascocita since 2006 and had previously lived in the Clear Lake area and in Bishop, TX prior to that. She had worked for Chemcel Federal Credit Union as a Credit Union Manager for over 25 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Kingwood, enjoyed reading, watching mystery tv shows, shopping and birdwatching. Truth be told, she had a special passion for Wendy’s chili and anything leopard print!

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Billy K. Robison, her sister Mary Dean Cannon and her nephew Rodney Robison. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Steve Haynes and wife Kelly Olexa, and Julie Christiansen and husband Dale; grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Haynes, Matthew Haynes and wife Sara, Emily Bowman and Lauren Bowman; Andrew Christiansen and wife Lauren, Matthew Christiansen, and Morgan Christiansen; great-granddaughter, Savannah Christiansen; nephews, Kirk Robison and wife Mary and their family, Bill Cannon and wife Tiffany; numerous other friends and family.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 pm, at the Kingwood Christian Church, 3910 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, TX 77339.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

