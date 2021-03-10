Robert L. Jordon, 69, passed on from this life on March 4, 2021. He was born February 13, 1952 in Alvin, Texas to parents Emma Mae and Thomas Howard Jordon, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his brother, Thomas Howard Jordon, Jr.; and sisters, E. Geraldine Hughes, Rose Etta Jordon, and S. Ann Manshack.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Burpee; children, Kyle Jordon and wife Marybeth, Jeffrey Jordon and wife Sharon, and Amber Jordon-Nguyen and husband Hai; brother, Mickey Jordon and wife Peggy; sister, Betty Cucco and husband Angelo; along with 8 grandchildren and a large extended family.

Robert’s brother-in-law once described him as being “made for work.” His first job was at the age of 13 year, dropping trees in the woods of Liberty County and beyond with his parents and brother. Later in life, he would be a founding partner of Pulpwood Enterprises. After graduating from Hardin High School, Robert began his career as a longshoreman in 1973 at the Port of Houston and was a proud member of the International Longshoremen’s Association. Robert started his long I.L.A. career throwing sacks and manually moving cargo in the holds of ships. In the years following, he continued to work through the I.L.A as a welder and mechanic, eventually becoming a certified crane operator on the docks.

Robert was a native box turtle enthusiast, an avid purple martin landlord, and tomato gardener. Additionally, he truly enjoyed getting into the thick of a project with family, friends, and neighbors. What many of us would consider to be work, Robert considered to be entertainment. Anything from simply pulling a neighbor’s car out of a ditch to involving himself in the complex construction of a 2-story house and everything in between, Robert was always ready to loan tools, give advice, and lend a hand where needed.

Robert dearly loved his children and grandchildren, and was always ready to regale anyone, even strangers, with stories of their latest activities and achievements. For example, a quick trip to the local grocery store could easily turn into an extended conversation with a store clerk about something clever or amusing said by one of his kids or grandkids. He kept his home filled with photographs of his family, arranged just so he could easily view them daily as he went about his work. Especially in his later years, Robert would say that his whole family was a blessing to him.

Equal to his love of his family was Robert’s love of the Lord. Eager to know that his family and friends enjoyed a personal relationship with God, he was always ready to share encouragement and knowledge to help others on their faith journey. Robert’s family trusts that he now rests in the arms of the Lord he loved.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at The Jordon Property 29450 Highway 146 North, Cleveland, TX. The family requests that everyone wear casual attire to the funeral. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery, Rye, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Purple Martin Conservation Association 301 Pennsylvania Dr. Suit 6 Erie, PA 16505 or to the American Stroke Association 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.

