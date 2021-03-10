Lydia Vela Hughes, 77, of Hardin, passed away March 6, 2021 in Humble, Texas. Lydia was born March 9, 1943 in Yorktown, Texas, to parents Louis Vela and Juanita Osuna Vela who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband, Leroy Burton Hughes.

Lydia was a sweet, caring lady who loved her family and her Lord dearly. Being raised in a Catholic Church and later attending Hardin United Methodist Church for nearly 30 years, Lydia was always very strong in her faith. During her time at Hardin United Methodist she was very active in helping the church with various activities, including but not limited to festivals and Vacation Bible School. Lydia has worked for Hardin Independent School district for 42 years where she worked in Administration. Mrs. Hughes worked at all of the sports games, greeting people with a big personality and a smile to match when they entered the gates. In her spare time, Lydia was an avid reader and shopper; she especially enjoyed shopping at Macy’s. Mrs. Hughes will be truly missed by all who know and love her.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Hughes and wife Cindy, and Larry Hughes and wife Yvette; siblings, Ray Vela, Rudy Vela and wife Linda, Gilbert Vela and wife Edith, Louis Vela and wife Mary, Gene Vela and wife Mary, Ismo Vela, and Angie Fuentes; grandchildren, Josh Hughes and wife Becca, Matt Hughes and wife Ashley, Lucas Hughes and wife Kaila; great-grandchildren, Mason, Cannon, Madilynn, and Abbott; god-son, Terry Mamerow; god-daughter, Victoria Rico; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Hardin United Methodist Church with Pastor Gideon Watson officiating. The family requests that anyone planning to attend please wear their mask while in the buildings and in close proximity to others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hardin United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 134, Hardin, Texas 77561).

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Hughes, Matt Hughes, Lucas Hughes, Glen Vela, Gil Vela, and Terry Mamerow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

