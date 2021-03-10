Phillip James Plummer, 88, was born May 1, 1932 to Alfred Plummer and Elizabeth Stelly Plummer who preceded him in death. Mr. Plummer passed away March 3, 2021 in Humble, Texas. He grew up among seven siblings. Phillip worked many years in construction at Brown & Root along with other construction contractors. He would always lend a hand to relatives, friends, and neighbors without a complaint. Phillip “Jimmy” enjoyed working in his yard, garden, and his house. Phillip will definitely be missed.

Phillip was preceded in death by brothers, Adam Plummer, Alfred Plummer, Jr., Freddie Joe Plummer, and Michael Plummer; sisters, Edith Donatto and Louise Donatto. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister Julia Simon, an abundance of nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Rosary for Mr. Plummer will be held 10AM Friday, March 12, 2021 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames with Mass to begin at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow at Ames Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Roland Donatto, Curtis Simon, Sylvester Plummer, Vonne Morris, James Papillion, Darrell Berotte, Josh Percy, and Dominic Harrison.

