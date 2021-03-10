Mary Louise Miller, 71, of Liberty, Texas, our beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 7, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston.

She entered this world on October 19, 1949, in Liberty, Texas to her parents Henry Fondon and Maude Simpson. She was a lifelong resident of Liberty, and was a homemaker, and also a lifelong member of North Main Baptist Church where she served her Lord and Savior.

Mary was preceded in death by her son Michael Miller; brothers, Henry Fondon, John Fondon, and Neil Blanchard; and sister Nancy Worthy.

She is survived by her son, Donald Lee Miller, and wife Donna of Tarkington, Prairie; daughter, Kelly Blackburn of Baytown; sisters, Faye McConnell of Liberty, and Renell Fondon also of Liberty. Grandchildren: 8 and great grandchildren:10.

A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at North Main Baptist Church of Liberty, with Pastor Dick Lintelman officiating. Interment will follow at Worthy cemetery in Liberty.

There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at North Main Baptist Church starting at 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Honoring Mrs. Miller as pallbearers will be Donald Miller, Dylan Blackburn, Ryan Cavanaugh, Zakkare Miller, Trey McConnell, and Edward Rivera. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise Miller please visit our Tribute Store.

