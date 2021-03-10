Fritts named Cleveland ISD principal of the year

John Fritts, the principal for Douglass Learning Academy, is Principal of the Year for Cleveland ISD. Fritts has been with Cleveland ISD for five years, two of them as principal.

Fritts grew up on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, living in a small country town and spending most of his time on his grandparents’ farm. He says that experience taught him the value of waking up early and getting to work in order for his days to be filled with accomplishments.

While growing up, he had a passion for baseball that led to a full-ride scholarship to the University of Maryland where he earned his bachelor degree. He spent many years in the banking industry before becoming a teacher.

Fourteen years ago, he and his wife, Jen, moved their family to Texas. Today, their family includes children, Taylor, Anthony and Emily.

“We love it here. Texas has blessed us in many areas of our lives and my family now has a great connection to this state. It includes my wife and I both being in education, along with master degrees from Lamar University,” Fritts said.

Fritts plans to continue serving the Cleveland ISD community in the future.

“My anchor will always be my faith and family. I’ll continue to strive in developing positive relationships with everyone within the community, working with students as they grow, supporting teachers and staff so they can reach their greatest potential, strengthening a connection between school and home, and fostering a positive school culture,” Fritts said.

“Thank you for allowing me to work with the extraordinary students and the staff of Cleveland ISD and I’m looking forward to many more years,” he continued.

