Lone Star College awarded money to aid in pandemic recovery efforts

Lone Star College has been awarded $112,500 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) to provide financial assistance to Texas workers who are looking to reskill or upskill to get back into the workforce. The grant will be used to help LSC-North Harris students who have stopped attending college and have a desire to complete a workforce credential in a year or less.

“Lone Star College remains committed to providing students the financial resources needed to rejoin the workforce and renew our economy,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We look forward to assisting those hit hardest by the pandemic and helping get Texas back to work.”

LSC offers a variety of state-of-the-art programs to prepare students for rewarding careers. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Reskilling-Support-Fund-Grant.

“Texas has tens of thousands of good jobs that are being created across the state and at the same time we have many displaced workers who are still unemployed,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller. “It’s important to help Texans reskill and upskill so they can get back on their feet, get back into the economy and drive the state’s economic recovery.”

In all, the THECB has awarded $9.3 million to 31Texas higher education institutions as part of the second round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program. LSC was also granted $750,000 in the first round of awards under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund Grant Program in December 2020.

Since 1973, LSC-North Harris has been serving residents of the Aldine and Spring school districts. It was the first and founding college of Lone Star College and sets the pace with quality, affordable education. Today, LSC-North Harris is recognized as a world leader in workforce training.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. Lone Star College consists of seven colleges, eight centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

