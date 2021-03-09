Pedestrian killed on FM 1485 in New Caney

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers on March 4 responded to a fatality crash on FM 1485 nine miles northwest of New Caney, in Montgomery County.

According to Sgt. Erik Burse, a spokesperson for DPS, the preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 1:58 a.m., a 2008 Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on FM 1485 near King Ln. A pedestrian was walking on the southbound main lane of FM 1485, on the wrong side of the roadway, wearing dark clothing.

The pedestrian was struck by the Toyota. The pedestrian was transported to the Memorial Hermann Medical Center (The Woodlands) and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota, 59-year-old Sebastian Perez out of New Caney, TX, was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian, 29-year-old Lauren Burrows out of Marietta, GA, was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in critical condition. Burrows was pronounced deceased on 03-05-2021 @ 8:00 p.m., by medical staff.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available for release at this time,” Burse said.

