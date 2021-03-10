Bobby Lee Shirley, 56, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born on Sunday, July 19, 1964 in Houston, Texas. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, George H. Shirley. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Sheryl Siddall; mother, Gladys Shirley; children, Angel Shirley, Devin Lewis, Tiffany Roberts, Kristina Shirley, Shawn Shirley, Jordan Shirley, Leland Shirley, Raymond Caraveau, Delana O’Dell; brothers, J R Shirley, Jessie Shirley; sister, Gloria Serafini; many loving grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Service for Bobby will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.

