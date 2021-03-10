Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2021:

Espinoza Juarez, Miguel – Public Intoxication

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication

Jorge, Berber Luis – Parole Violation

Jones, Corey Lee – Abandoning/Endangering a Child

Hooper, Chelsea Nicole – Abandoning/Endangering a Child

Singer, Max Benjamin – Burglary of a Building

Adams, Jyana Lanea – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Delivery of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication

Romhill, Timothy Aaron – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

