Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 3, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 3, 2021:

  • Espinoza Juarez, Miguel – Public Intoxication
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Jorge, Berber Luis – Parole Violation
  • Jones, Corey Lee – Abandoning/Endangering a Child
  • Hooper, Chelsea Nicole – Abandoning/Endangering a Child
  • Singer, Max Benjamin – Burglary of a Building
  • Adams, Jyana Lanea – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Delivery of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication
  • Romhill, Timothy Aaron – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
