The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 2, 2021:

Sprague, Shannon Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Public Intoxication

Reyes-Santiago, Avimael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

