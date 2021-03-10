Liberty County shooting suspect checks in at Hardin County hospital

Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a report of a shooting at a home on CR 2430 in Hull Monday around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the shooting victim, Donal Burns, 41, of Hull, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Burns could not identify the shooter.

“He stated that an unidentified person shot him and fled the scene before authorities arrived,” Knox said.

Later on in the evening, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office after 29-year-old Jacob Cantrell, of Batson, reportedly checked himself in at a hospital in Hardin County, Knox added.

“They said they had a victim at the ER with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Cantrell told those investigators that he had been in a fight in Liberty County and had accidentally shot himself in the stomach during the fight,” Knox said. “His statement is that his pistol was in his hoodie and discharged once, hitting himself in the stomach. The same bullet then struck Burns in the leg.”

After being treated for his injuries, Cantrell was released from the hospital. However, Knox said Cantrell is facing a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm in Hardin County.

According to Knox, at this time, no charges have been filed in Liberty County as the victim – Burns – reportedly is refusing to cooperate with authorities.

“We can’t even get a statement from him at this time,” Knox said.

Both men are expected to fully recover, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

