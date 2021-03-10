Cleveland ISD Education Foundation receives $7,500 donation

Huckabee Architects, the firm involved with designing Cleveland ISD’s new campuses, made a $7,500 donation on Monday night to the Cleveland ISD Education Foundation.

Every year, the Education Foundation provides teachers with innovative teaching grants to provide educational items, information and supplies that are not ordinarily covered in the District’s budget.

The Education Foundation, through its Red and White Scholarship program, also provides scholarships to graduating Cleveland High School seniors who are attending a college, university and/or trade school.

According to Victoria Good, president of the Education Foundation, innovative teaching grants are awarded each fall and scholarships are awarded each May. As the fall deadline approaches, teachers will be notified by their school email of the grant opportunity, Good said.

The Education Foundation relies on the support of local businesses like Huckabee Architects in order to continue these beneficial works in the community.

Currently, the Education Foundation is promoting two fundraisers – a spring raffle and the sale of yard signs honoring the Class of 2021. The $20 signs are being provided through Good Promotions in Cleveland. Each sign will feature the graduate’s photo and name, and two extracurricular activities, such as band, football, etc.

The last date to order a yard sign is March 26.

To order a sign, go online to https://stores.inksoft.com/chs_yard_sign_fundraiser/shop/home?fbclid=IwAR1Lo3lEQrgIzuxcxKjA8MEYzab2saz5nM4yrDdTgqdJ4i3SlwjPyy5B3Jo, or click on the QR code below:

Tickets for the spring raffle are being sold at four Cleveland businesses – Austin Bank, Prosperity Bank, CBS Furniture and Hart’s RV and Boat Storage. There are four prizes in the spring raffle and the winning tickets will be drawn on May 3. Only 750 of the $20 tickets will be sold, so hurry before supplies run out.

The prizes are:

Lazyman Penthouse 4 X 6 hunting blind, assembled with carpet; an all-seasons chair and 2-foot aluminum outfitters sled A three-night stay in a mountaintop cabin in East Tennessee. Accommodations are for six people or less and must be booked during non-peak season. A 65-inch Onn UHD Smart TV with Roku, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods All-Seasons 600-pound stand and fill corn feeder

To keep up with the latest Education Foundation events and news, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cisdedufou.

