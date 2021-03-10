Stuffed animals donated to Dayton PD By Bluebonnet News - March 10, 2021 Facebook Twitter Dozens of stuffed animals were delivered to Dayton Police Department on Tuesday for officers to have on hand when they handle calls for service that involve children. The stuffed animals were a gift from Windham School and Plane State Jail in Dayton. Pictured left to right are Mrs. Nance with Windham School District, Sgt. N. Smith, Officer G. Rodriguez, Officer D. Carr and Karen Lindeburg with Windham School District. Windham School District provides educational programs to offenders in the state penal system. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...