Area high school students invited to participate in Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) will once again host a Congressional Art Competition in 2021. Students in grades 9-12 wishing to participate must reside within the 36th Congressional District of Texas.

When the Spindletop gusher made its grand debut in 1901, the area encompassing Texas’ 36th Congressional District became the epicenter for the United States’ energy industry. The growth ignited by this oil well never slowed.

2020 Congressional Art Competition Winner

Lily Grace Niemann

“Remembering the Texas: A Glimpse of Glory”

Sophomore, Niemann Christian Academy – Woodville, Texas

For more than a century, Southeast Texas has been a hub for virtually every segment of the energy industry: discovery, exploration, production, transmission, supply, and technology. Participants must choose one of these six segments of the energy industry to depict in their submission for the TX-36 Congressional Art Competition.

Teachers or homeschool students must submit an intent to participate application no later than Sunday, March 20, 2021. The competition winner must be able to participate in the national awards reception in Washington, D.C.

Once chosen, the winning artwork will represent Texas’ 36th District for one year in an exhibit in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

The second and third place entries will be displayed for one year in Congressman Babin’s Washington and District offices, respectively.

If you are uncertain if you reside in Congressional District 36, check by entering your address here: https://wrm.capitol.texas.gov/home

For more information or to sign up, please click here or contact Mrs. Beverly Ferguson-Cooper, Rep. Babin’s Senior Regional Director of Community Relations, at 832-780-0966 or by email at tx36artcompetition@gmail.com.

