The Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties, has picked the persons pictured for this week’s Featured Felons list.

All persons had active warrants as of March 12, 2021, according to Crime Stoppers. If you recognize any of the suspects pictured, do not attempt to apprehend them.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. For more information on Crime Stoppers, go online to http://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org.

PETERMAN, Chrystyan Nathaniel

PIERCE, Elbert Jason

RASBERRY, Orion Lee

RIVERA, Ana Lizette

WASHINGTON BAILEY, Derrick Dearl

HOOD, Deborah Anne

HARRISON, Tre Von Malic

GRISHAM, Quest Allen

DOYLE, Markanthony Ryan

BOXIE, Roderick Gerard

