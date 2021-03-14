Dayton’s Strong signs with Benedictine College

Dayton High School senior Logan Strong will play football for Benedictine College in Kansas this fall where he will also study criminology to prepare for a future career in law enforcement.

Strong, the son of Brad and Krystal Strong of Dayton, was a two-year starter for the Dayton Broncos football team.

“The coaching staff would like to wish Logan luck and look forward to watching him be successful at the next level,” said Dayton ISD Athletic Director Jeff Nations.

Logan Strong is pictured with Dayton Head Football Coach Blake Ware (left) and Athletic Director Jeff Nations at his signing with Benedictine College in Kansas.

Logan Strong is pictured with members of the Bronco coaching staff: Coach Somer, Coach Pendleton, Coach Wood, Coach Kazmierski and Coach Smesny.

Strong’s love of football began at the young age of 4, according to his mother.

“We lived in Kingwood and our church had a flag football team with cheerleaders and T-ball. He was too young to play flag football, so he played T-ball. He wasn’t a fan and wanted to play football,” Krystal said. “From that point on, he begged me to play football. I told him he could when he was old enough.”

A year later when the family moved to Dayton, Strong asked his parents again if he could play football.

“It was already too late to sign him up for youth football, so I promised him the next year. You’d think he would forget but he didn’t. We signed him up for youth football and he was loved and played the game ever since,” she said.

His interest in law enforcement also developed at an early age. He now plans to pursue a career in state or federal law enforcement after earning a college degree.

During high school, Strong has also participated in the FFA. He was part of the Meat Judging Team and competed in the Steer Saddling at the Dayton rodeo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

