Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2021:

  • Callahan, Mark Allen – Public Intoxication
  • Diaz, Marcelino Morua – Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape
  • Loyola, Rolando Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building
  • Cooper, Marianne – Possession of Marijuana
  • Stewart, Bobby – Criminal Trespass
  • Thomas, Vris Junior – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Cardoso, Lizbeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Ho, Tam Thien – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
