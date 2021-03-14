Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 7, 2021:

Callahan, Mark Allen – Public Intoxication

Diaz, Marcelino Morua – Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy/Landscape

Loyola, Rolando Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building

Cooper, Marianne – Possession of Marijuana

Stewart, Bobby – Criminal Trespass

Thomas, Vris Junior – Driving While Intoxicated

Cardoso, Lizbeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Ho, Tam Thien – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

