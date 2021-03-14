Alma Elizabeth Cherry, 71, of Texas City, Texas went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born on Sunday, September 11, 1949 in Fairfax, Virginia to Foster and Mary Cherry, both of whom have preceded her in death. Alma was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cherry. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Bert G. Hale, Jr., Adam L. Hale and wife Veronica, Tammy Annette Canada, Jessica Fiscus and husband Chris, Elaine Adams Riffe and husband Kirby; sister, Irma Elaine Alvarado; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many other loving family and treasured friends.

