Casey James Irby, 33, of Batson, our beloved husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Casey came into the world July 20, 1987, already procrastinating and definitely headstrong, so we would not expect him to go out any other way but under his own terms. Casey, also know to others as C.J., was a loving, caring and giving man. His family and friends always were the front-most of his concerns.

Casey graduated from West Hardin High School in 2005. He was active in the band, played football, baseball and weight lifting. Casey married Alicia Albrecht and they had Lexie Rae. Casey joined the Army in 2006, where he was stationed in Fort Campbell and then deployed to Iraq where he spent 13 months. When Casey arrived home from Iraq, he and Alicia still maintained an amazing friendship and that friendship opened up the next chapter of Casey’s life.

Alicia actually was the one that introduced Casey to the love of his life, Elisha. And the love story begins. Casey and Elisha have been married 12-plus years and added four amazing children, Tristan, Emma, Allana and Ella. Casey was a give. In this last freeze, he was chopping firewood and driving to take it to people in need. He was always thinking of others and very willing to help them out anytime he could.

C.J. had a few special sayings, “If you can’t dazzle them with your brilliance, baffle them with your bullshit,” and his favorite saying was “B.L.N.T. – Better Luck Next Time.”

A service of remembrance was held Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Faith and Family Funeral Services with Rev. Hector Marchado officiating. Interment followed at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the 22 Project Fallen Soldiers, 4800 Linton Blvd., Suite D-503, Delray Beach, Fla., 33445.

