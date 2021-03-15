Vaccination clinic to return to Liberty County March 18-19

Last week, 500 residents in the Liberty County area received COVID-19 vaccinations at a Save Our Seniors Mission with the assistance of the National Guard and the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management.

According to Crista Beasley-Adams, coordinator of the Liberty County OEM, the next Save Our Seniors vaccination clinic will be on Thursday and Friday, March 18 and 19, at the Dayton Community Center. This vaccination clinic is intended for seniors 65 and older and their caregivers.

No advance registration is required and the vaccinations will be given on a first come, first served basis. National Guardsmen will help walk residents through the registration process, which is quick with just a few questions asked, such as name, address, proof of identification, Social Security number, known allergies to medications and if the person has previously contracted COVID-19.

“This is a walk-in type clinic. Seniors that are not able to get out of the vehicle will need to indicate that upon registration,” said Beasley.

At last week’s clinic, the supply of vaccines was depleted before noon on the final day, so residents are encouraged to not wait until the last minute to attend the vaccine clinic.

Once allocation of the vaccines has been reached, the clinic will close. Information about the vaccines will be pushed out to local news media and the County’s Facebook page, Beasley-Adams added.

The two-step Pfizer vaccine is the one being distributed at these clinics, which means that you will have to receive two immunizations in order to achieve the 95 percent efficacy against COVID-19 that is being touted based on evidence from clinical trials. During registration, you will be asked to provide a phone number or email address where you will be contacted to schedule an appointment to receive your second immunization.

Homebound residents are not being left out of the vaccine clinic. To arrange a home visit for a homebound resident, call the LCOEM office at 936-334-3219.

