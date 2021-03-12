Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 6, 2021:

Burnell, James Sr. – Failure to Appear-Theft of Property

Woods, Tracy – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Parole Violation

Bellard, Brian Matthew – Driving While License Invalid, Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape and Failure to Appear

Godfrey, Jerome – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Foney, Jeremy – Driving While Intoxicated

Lopez De La Rosa, Alexander – Driving While Intoxicated, second and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Herrera-Vargas, Ciro Augustin – Public Intoxication

