Billy Ray Lunceford, 89, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Lunceford was born on February 17, 1932, to the late William Glennie Lunceford and Eula Belle Martin in Jamestown, Texas. Mr. Lunceford was a retired regional manager for Gearhart Industries. He was a proud Van High School, Van, Texas, Class of 1950 graduate. He was a big supporter of all the sport programs at his alma mater. He loved sports, the Houston Astros, and TCU Horned Frogs. In his younger years he enjoyed squirrel hunting and fishing with his dog, Ted. Mr. Lunceford was a people person who never met a stranger. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and beloved granddad with a great sense of humor. His family meant the world to him. He loved cooking for his family and friends. He was a faithful servant at Liberty Church of Christ, Liberty, Texas, and the Lord. He lived his life with the motto “Do something nice for someone everyday”. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him, but his legacy will continue on with his family.



Mr. Lunceford is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janie Elizabeth Lunceford; brothers, Wilburn Lunceford, James Lunceford, Bobby Joe Lunceford; sister, Charlene Weightman; and great grand daughter, Maggie Rose DeSha.



Those remaining to cherish his memory are his son, Steve Lunceford and wife Terri of Baytown, Texas; daughters, Melissa Wallace and husband Leslie of Liberty, Texas, Stacy Copeland and husband William of Dayton, Texas; grandchildren, Kade Turner, Brooks Turner, Bethany Turner Machacek, Emily anne DeSha, Blake Lunceford, Kelli Lunceford, Lauren Brooke Copeland; fourteen great grandchildren, many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A Service of Remembrance will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 11:00 am at Liberty Church of Christ 3201 N Main St. Liberty, Texas 77575 with Brothers Nathan Imgram and Bryant Perkins officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday at Liberty Church of Christ from 10:00 am until service time. Interment Cooke Memorial cemetery in Liberty, Texas.



Honoring Mr. Lunceford as pallbearers are Kade Turner, Brooks Turner, Brandon Machacek, Blake Lunceford, Brad DeSha, Jeff Noble, and Corbin Haro. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Ray Lunceford please visit our Tribute Store.

