Paul Edward Babb, Sr., age 71 of Conroe, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was born August 29, 1949 in Conroe, Texas to parents Leslie and Beatrice Babb who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Roger Babb, Sr., and Gary Babb; sisters, Dixie Curtis and Billie Gilbreath; and grandson, Eric McCarthy.

Survivors include his wife, Judy L. Babb; daughters, Cheryl Spalding, Lois Lisenbee, and Vickie Figueroa; sons, Paul Babb, Jr., and Wayne Pouncey; sister, Bobbie Jordan; brothers, Donald Babb, Sr., and Gaylon Babb; grandchildren, Joey Rivera, Alicia Rawlinson, Micheal Pouncey, Ashley Lisenbee, Dakota Calfee, Kacey Calfee, Danielle Pouncey, Taylor Babb, and Madison Babb; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

