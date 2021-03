The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 9, 2021:

Eaton, Ashley Rene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rivers, James Ray – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Benoit, Aaron Michael – Burglary of a Building

Smith, Flecia Lynn – Hold for Hardin County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Eaton, Ashley

Benoit, Aaron

Rivers, James

Smith, Felicia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook