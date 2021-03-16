Bunny Blast coming back to Cleveland on April 3

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused many community events to be canceled in 2020, the Unity Committee of Cleveland and the City of Cleveland are excited to announce that this year’s Tenth Annual Bunny Blast will be held on April 3, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Old City Park, 320 Hubert St., Cleveland. The event falls on the day before Easter.

Bunny Blast is a free Easter egg hunt open to children ages 0-12. Thousands of Easter eggs will be scattered throughout the park, which will be divided into four sections for ages 0-3, 4-7 and 8-11, and a special-needs zone.

Every year, the event begins precisely at the scheduled start time, so late arrivals will miss out on the fun. Parents and guardians are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes in advance.

Just like in previous years, the Easter Bunny will arrive at the park before the start of the event aboard a Cleveland Fire Department fire engine. After the event, the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos with children. Parents must bring their own cameras and cell phones to take photos.

Prize eggs will be scattered throughout the park. The prizes are being donated by McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning.

Local businesses and organizations are being asked to donate candy-stuffed plastic Easter eggs for the event. Donors will be recognized during the event and on Bluebonnet News. Anyone wishing to donate may drop off the items during regular business hours at Cleveland City Hall, 907 E. Houston St., or the Cleveland Civic Center, 210 Peach Ave.

For more information about the event, call Ashleigh Broussard Carter at 281-592-2395, Bluebonnet News Editor Vanesa Brashier at 936-346-1051 or Cleveland City Hall at 281-592-2667.

