Henry “Gene” Eugene La Frentz, 83 of Dayton passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Liberty. Mr. La Frentz was born December 6, 1937 in Waco, Texas to parents Willard La Frentz and Loretta Wilkerson La Frentz.

Gene had lived in Dayton for the past 25 years and was previously of Baytown and Houston. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dayton. A true craftsman he had worked through the years as a carpenter. Gene enjoyed gardening and being with his family. He was a hard worker. He enjoyed his family gatherings and will be missed by all.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Jessica La Frentz, his brother Elvin La Frentz, and sisters Gertrude Dumas and Lois La Frentz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Suzie La Frentz of Dayton; his children, Cynthia Owens and husband Jerry, Michael La Frentz and wife Jennifer, Barbara Catherine Burt and fiancé Gary Laitkep, Kenneth La Frentz and wife Kelly, Eva Nora Honeycutt and husband Michael; grandchildren, Christopher Burt and wife Paige, Rebekah Owens and Michael Billings, Rachel Hernandez and husband Jeremy, Misty Bennett and husband Nathan, Tiffani Nelson and husband Randy, Deborah Edwin and husband Nicholas, Timothy Honeycutt and wife Laura, Tiffany Anderson and husband Nicholas, Nicholas Meekins, Travis Honeycutt and wife Elizabeth, Theresa Buie, Josiah Owens, Sean La Frentz, Brad La Frentz, and Michelle La Frentz; 23 great grandchildren; brother, Duard La Frentz; sisters, Aletha Evans and Eva Nell Douglas; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. La Frentz will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Dayton. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, March 21, 2021 at First Baptist Church. Serving as pallbearers will be Josiah Owens, Christopher Burt, Timothy Honeycutt, Brad La Frentz, Kenneth La Frentz, Michael La Frentz, Travis Honeycutt and Nathan Bennett.

