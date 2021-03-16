Walter Wallace “Bill” Wade, 79, of Dayton passed away on March 3, 2021, in Cleveland Texas. Bill was born November 26, 1941 in Dayton to parents William Wallace and Virgie Guin Wade.

Bill was a lifetime resident of Dayton and was a 1962 graduate of Dayton High School. He played football for DHS and was a four-year letterman. On June 23, 1962, Bill married Hattie Marie Conner and were married 54 years until her passing in 2016. Bill and Hattie Marie were members of Gum Grove Baptist Church in Eastgate where he was a deacon for over 40 years. Bill held various occupations over the years, which included a candy man, a milkman, Liberty Police Department, craftsman and designer. Bill also farmed soybeans and operated a trucking business hauling steel, farm, and various products. In recent years, his passion was his hay business and gardening. He shared his gardening produce with his many friends, neighbors, and church members.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Hattie Marie Conner Wade. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Wade and his son, Bryan “Bubba” Wade; grandchildren, Kolby Wade and fiancé Kassey Webb, Amber Wade, Dani Ward and Casey Ward; great-granddaughter, Brynne Diamond; sister, Glenda Kornegay and husband Bill; brother-in-law, Eugene Conner and wife Jenny; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services for Bill will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rodger Powe officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 at Pace-Stancil.

