Subie Lee Jeffcoat Lowry, 98, formerly of Shepherd, Texas passed away on March 13, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. Subie was born July 21, 1922 to Jim and Edna Jeffcoat in the Big Creek area of Shepherd, Texas.

Subie and family were some of the early members of the Church of Christ in Shepherd. Subie loved her family and friends and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herbert S. Lowry as well as her parents and daughter, LaVerne Hare. She is survived by her daughter, Lavera Kelley; brother, O.K. Jeffcoat and family; brother, W.D. Jeffcoat and family; six grandchildren, Cathy Laster and husband David, Jody Kelley and wife Mya, Adam Landriault and wife Dian and Herbert “Bo” Landriault and wife Sheri; great grandchildren, Garrett, Dillon, Cody, Brittany, Kourtney, Amber, Brandy, Jon Paul and Haleigh; numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Lowry will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Big Creek Cemetery in Shepherd under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Medina Children-Arms of Hope, 21300 State Highway 16 North, Medina, Texas 78055, http://www.armsofhope.org and Sunny Glen Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1373, San Benito, Texas 78586, http://www.sunnyglen.org/donate or the charity of your choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

