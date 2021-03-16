Robert David Copley, age 66 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born October 25, 1954 in Conroe, Texas to parents Sam and Lillie Copley who preceded him in death along with his sister, Linda Copley Sides.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Copley; daughter, Samantha Copley Sublett and spouse Daniel; brother, Edward Copley and spouse Rhonda; dog, Lil Bit; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

