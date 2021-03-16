Clifford Dunn

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

1 Corinthians 13:4-6

“Love is patient and kind,

Love does not envy or boast

It is not arrogant or rude

Love does not insist on its own way

Love is not irritable or resentful

It does not rejoice at wrongdoing

but rejoices with the truth.

This scripture seems to represent our Dad and friend ~ this is the way he lived his life. He was a walking example of Christ’s love for us.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1976771785880086

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to World Vision that is a charity that supports children in poverty worldwide. The link is below.

http://mycause.worldvision.org/campaign/Clifford-K-Dunn-Memorial

