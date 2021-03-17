Kathryn Alice Poorbaugh “Kathy” was born in California to Shirley and John Johnson on September 14, 1960. Momma lost her battle to cancer at the young age of 60 on March 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She fought hard and strong to her last breath. Momma was intelligent, kind, and loving. She was a devoted wife to her husband, mother to her children and grandchildren. Momma was a very crafty and artistic woman. She loved sitting at the table drawing and coloring with her grandchildren.

One of her favorite passions was sitting behind one of many sewing machines and sewing or even quilting. She wanted more than anything to teach her grandchildren how to sew. Momma even put together little sewing kits for all of her grandchildren. If someone asked her to make them something, she would dive right into it trying to figure out every angle and aspect of whatever project they asked her to make. She would make baby blankets, blankets, bags, and so much more.

There was no task too complicated for Momma to tackle. Outside of sewing, her other favorite pastime was spending time with her family, but most especially her grandchildren. She would drop whatever she was doing if one of her grandbabies was around and needed or wanted her to do something. Momma never wanted a big fuss made over herself but loved getting her mani-peddies.

Momma is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Ann Johnson, father, John Marion Johnson, late husband Jesse Dee Yuen Sr, and stepson, Robert Poorbaugh. Momma is survived by her current husband, Guy Poorbaugh “Pappy,” her children, son, Jesse Dee Yuen Jr. and wife Jessica, son, William Dee Yuen Sr. “Billy” and daughter, Jennifer Marie Lege’. Grandchildren Elizabeth Brooke Powell, Danika Marie Yuen, Emalee Rae Powell, Jesse Dee Yuen III “J.D.,” William Dee Yuen Jr., Gaige Layne Yuen, Ivaleta Kathleen Lege’ “Ivy,” and Willow Morgan Thain. Her sister and best friend, Sharon “Cricket” Johnson. Niece, Amber Johnson-DeBretti and husband Frank, nephew, Jeffery Johnson Jr. “Bubba,” and wife Lindsay Johnson. Great nieces and nephew Prestyn DeBretti, Rhezi DeBretti, and Finley Johnson. Stepchildren Richard Poorbaugh, Sherry Scritchfield, and Randy Poorbaugh. Step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brooke Poorbaugh, Nicholas Poorbaugh, Christopher Wiley and wife Dolores, Alexandria Wiley, Abigail Wiley, Alivia Wiley, Amber, and Heather Poorbaugh. Momma will be greatly missed by all she called family. A Service of Remembrance will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 am. Cremation to follow. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Alice Poorbaugh please visit our Tribute Store.

