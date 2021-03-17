Sidney Earl Wheeler, Sr., age 78 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born April 4, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to parents Atmer and Mary Wheeler who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Wheeler; sons, Sidney Earl Wheeler, Jr. and Carmen, William Eugene Wheeler and Theresa; daughters, Marie Jackson and Fred, Kathy Marinez and George; stepchildren, Erina Jones and Kelly Jones; grandchildren, Savannah Echhade and Zakaria, William Wheeler and Katie, Phillip Young and Dora, Kristal Glass and Carey, Dewayne Gober, David Whiteman, Annie Gober, Nick Wheeler, Elizabeth Wheeler, and Trey Wheeler; step grandchildren, Tayleigh Berden, Alyssa Berden, and Jonathan Berden; along with numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

