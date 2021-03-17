Longtime Liberty County peace officer dies

David Allison, a well-respected Liberty County sheriff’s deputy and member of the Liberty community, died earlier today.

“It is with deep sadness that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announces the non-COVID-19 related death of Deputy David Allison early this morning. A longtime veteran peace officer and well-respected for his professional demeanor, Deputy Allison served with several of the local Liberty County law enforcement agencies before coming to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2019,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Although final arrangements for Allison’s funeral are pending, preliminary arrangements are for his visitation to be at Allison Funeral Home, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, on Monday, March 22. The time has not yet been established, DeFoor said.

His funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, Bluebonnet News offers its condolences to the Allison Family.

A full obituary for Allison will be posted as soon as it is available.

