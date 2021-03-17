Liberty HS choir students advancing to State

On Saturday, Feb. 27, many of the Liberty High School Choir students competed in the annual UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest. The contest was held virtually for the first time, with students streaming their performances via Zoom to judges located at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School.

Overall, the students earned 19 1st division medals (Superior) and nine 2nd division ratings (Excellent) in solo performances.

In addition, nine students will be advancing to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest with their solos and eight students will be advancing to the state level with an ensemble.

The students advancing to state are: Link Brown, Caleb Caldwell, Nailah Donatto, Kirsten Erskins, Temidayo Esho, Roberto Mendez, Dyllan Minix, Jaci Presnull, Katelyn Singh, Emily Thibodeaux, and Grayson Weilen.

Students received guidance and feedback to prepare for the contest from LHS Choir Director, Christie Bean, LMS Choir Director, Mark Patterson, and accompanist, Jenny Gunter. In addition, LHS Band Director, Sean Smith provided sound and technology assistance for the day of the competition.

Pictured are all of the Liberty High School Choir students that competed at the contest.

