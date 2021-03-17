Liberty HS students qualify for National BPA

Liberty High School recently competed in the Texas Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference. William Waldrip and Eve White both qualified to compete in the National Leadership Conference, which was scheduled to be in Orlando, Fla., this May.

Eve placed third in Extemporaneous Speech and William placed fourth in Advanced Interview Skills. Both of these events were judged and they had to make it through several preliminary rounds with the finals being a live zoom conference.

Normally the students and advisors would be getting their travel itineraries in order, but this year has been a little different for BPA chapters across the state and nation. Both the state and national organizations decided to hold virtual competitions this year. In addition to being business teachers, the sponsors had to become computer networking and video conference experts as well.

Liberty High School BPA advisor Richard Ewing said, “This is my first year at Liberty High School and we had to hit the ground running. I came to Liberty to teach business and audio/video classes. I have been able to put those skills to work right away.”

What was a small organization in the past years has become a very active group with Ewing’s leadership. He stated that in the fall 54 members signed up and joined the organization. Of those, 48 competed in the regional contest back in January.

Regional winners that advanced to state included 25 individuals and 3 teams. Both White and Waldrip are juniors this year.

“This guys are great students. I’m excited for what they have accomplished this year and next year the sky’s the limit,” Ewing said.

If you have a student in 9th-12th grade, they can join Business Professionals of America. Most of the high schools in the county have chapters. BPA gives students business and leadership skills as well as a professional network to carry on into their college and future careers.

