Mont Belvieu swears in new top cop

The City of Mont Belvieu turned a page in its story when it swore in Jimmy Ellison as the new Chief of Police. Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia administered the oath of office to Chief Ellison as he officially assumed his position during a ceremony held today at the Eagle Pointe Golf Course pavilion that was attended by City of Mont Belvieu staff, Chambers County officials, and law enforcement representatives from across the area and the state.

Mont Belvieu City Manager Nathan Watkins stated, “We are very excited to have Chief Ellison join the City’s leadership team. We had many qualified candidates for the position, but we knew it was going to take just the right person to lead the police department as the city continues to grow. We feel that Chief Ellison’s breadth of experiences and vision as a leader make him the right fit to lead MBPD into the future.”

During his remarks, Chief Ellison recognized many in the crowd who were instrumental in bringing him to this moment. He also gave special recognition to his wife of 39 years, Kathy, his three children and five grandchildren for the sacrifices they have made during his career.

“They grew up with a dad who worked nights and a dad who had a job that made them worry if their dad would come home every night. But, thanks to your Mom, you all turned out just fine,” he said.

Chief Ellison then took a moment to address the officers and staff of the Mont Belvieu Police Department that attended the event.

“Today is ceremonial. Today is significant. Today, an oath was taken before you all, before the State of Texas, and before God. An oath that every peace officer in this room, regardless of agency, has taken,” stated Ellison. “An oath reminds us that being solemn about certain things matters. Integrity, service, and devotion matter. The law matters. And applying the law fairly and compassionately matters. While our calling may be noble, our credibility among the people we serve is essential.”

Chief Jimmy Ellison was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas and worked for the Beaumont Police Department (BPD) from 1984-2001. His time at BPD was spent in a variety of roles ranging from patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant, hostage negotiator, and finally as a supervisory sergeant in the Narcotics/Vice unit from 1996-2001.

In 2001, Ellison accepted the position of Chief of Police at the Abilene Christian University Police Department (ACUPD) in Abilene, Texas. For nearly 20 years, Chief Ellison oversaw the growth and development of ACUPD, tripling the size of the department and establishing ACUPD as a well-respected regional law enforcement partner.

Ellison and his wife Kathy have been married for 39 years and have three grown children and five grandchildren, all of whom live in the greater Houston area. Jimmy is excited about the opportunities at MBPD, as well as being close to his grandkids. He also very thankful to be back near salt-water fishing.

Ellison replaces long-serving Mont Belvieu Police Department Chief, Virgil Blasdel, who retired from the position in October 2020 after 36 years in law enforcement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

