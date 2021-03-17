Splendora teen killed in auto-pedestrian accident

An 18-year-old Splendora man was killed around 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, while attempting to cross US 59, according to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

The young man, Jacob Allan King, had attempted to cross the freeway in an unlit, heavy construction zone, and was struck by an SUV that was traveling southbound on the inside lane of the freeway.

King was pronounced deceased at the scene by Liberty County Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller.

According to Cleveland Police Sgt. David King, the lead investigator on the scene, “It is currently unknown why Mr. King decided to cross the extremely busy highway in the dark.”

His next of kin have been notified and police continue to investigate.

Assisting Cleveland PD at the accident scene were Cleveland Fire Department, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Montgomery County Hospital District and Allegiance EMS.

