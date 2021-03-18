Apolonia Cruz Mendez, 73, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1947 in Ciudad Fernandez, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Isaias Cruz and Julia Ibarra. Apolonia was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Apolonia loved going to church and was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista Dayton. She was a strong and hardworking woman that will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Abundio Mendez; parents, Isaias Cruz and Julia Ibarra; and brother, Margarito Cruz.

Apolonia is survived by her son, Jesus Mendez and wife Jessica; son, Remigio Martinez Cruz and wife Rosa; grandchildren, Jesus Mendez Jr., Jose Manuel, Anaie Mendez, Julian Mendez, Arley Mendez, Karla Martinez, Cynthia Martinez, and Remigio Martinez. Jr.; great-grandchildren, Nicole Hernandez and Kaytlin Rodriguez; brothers, Andres Morales, Salvador Morales, and Bertoldo Cruz; niece, Nerida Collazo; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 74 CR 2340, Dayton, Texas. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery.

