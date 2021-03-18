David Wayne Thacker, 56, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1964 in Channelview, Texas to his parents, Jimmy Ray Thacker and Reba Lorene Gill Thacker. He graduated from C.E. King High School in 1983 and was a proud Alumni. David was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help others and didn’t expect anything in return. David was a proud Pawpaw and would use his woodworking talents to build his grandchildren toys. He was a jeep enthusiast and enjoyed working on vehicles. David was a kindhearted man that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Nicole Thacker; brother, Bobby Ray Thacker; and sister, Terry Renee Thacker Bennett.

David is survived by his wife, Tami Payne; father, Jimmy Thacker; mother, Reba Thacker and Bobby Pillow; children, Jase Payne and wife Amanda, Kaitlyn Mayfield and husband Wesley, and Kayla Thacker; grandchildren, Wyatt Mayfield, Jensen Mayfield, Isla Payne, and Ellanora Mayfield arriving in April; sister, Sharon Kay Johnson and husband Virgil Sr.; brother-in-law, Mike Bennett; and a host of extended family and friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Virgil Johnson Sr., Bobby Johnson, Steve Johnson, Roger Johnson, Virgil Johnson Jr., and Jason Bennett.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make a donation in memory of David to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

