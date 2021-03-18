LCSO seeking candidates for correctional officer class

The next correctional officer class hosted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is starting in April to help fill around 20 open positions at the Liberty County jail.

To qualify for the class, candidates must be 18 years of age or older, pass a criminal background check and pass a basic entry level test. The three-week classes will start on April 12 at the Jail Administration Building, 2400 Beaumont Ave., Liberty.

“At present, there are 12 future correctional officers attending the three-week class, which will qualify them to then take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) exam and become full-fledged correctional officers for the county jail system to help fill some 20 positions open at this time,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Correctional officers are essentially Liberty County employees and qualify for the same benefits as other County employees. Plus, said DeFoor, the career field offers job security along with the good benefits.

“The Sheriff’s Training Director – Cpl. Ann Marie Mitchell – has suggested that anyone who may be interested can visit with her at her office in the Jail Administration Building for an application, or [they can] pull an application off the Sheriff’s Office website and then forward that application to her for processing,” DeFoor said.

However, at this time, the jail website does not have an application linked, so applications will have to be picked up in person.

With a limited number of positions remaining for the class, time is off the essence. DeFoor encourages applicants to apply as soon as possible.

To read the job description for a correctional officer, go online to http://www.libertytxsheriff.com/JOBOPENINGSAPPLICATION/CorrectionalOfficerJAIL.aspx.

