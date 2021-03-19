Carlos Roberto Rubio, 40, of Liberty, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Carlos was born on December 19, 1980 in Goodland, Kansas to parents Mark and Gloria Rubio. Carlos is preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Mabel Rubio, and Mary Rodriguez; his nephew, Maddox Rubio; and his cousins, Eric Krueger and Sergio Trevizo, Jr.

Carlos graduated from Liberty High School and resided in Liberty most of his life. Carlos was a devoted father who’s pride and joy was his son. He loved to spend time with and care for his son every day. Carlos enjoyed fishing and crabbing and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carlos leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Mark and Gloria Rubio; his beloved son, Carlos Rubio, Jr.; his partner, Patty Savala and her children Jade and Ruby; brothers, James Reyna and wife Genny, Orlando Rubio and wife Tiffany, Raymond Rubio and wife Diedra; sister, Emily Conner and husband Buddy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12noon – 1:30PM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. A graveside service will follow at 2PM at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

