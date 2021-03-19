Harland O. Doyle, Jr., age 91 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born May 14, 1929 in Salem, Indiana to parents Era and Harland O. Doyle, Sr. who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Sally Doyle, and Terry Hilliard and husband Larry; son, Mark Doyle and wife Leslie; grandchildren, Nathaniel Knight, Christopher Knight, Kaitlynn Henderson, Samantha Aaron, Kenneth Doyle, Mary Beth Hilliard, Liyuan Hilliard, and Olivia Hilliard; great-grandchildren, Zeke Henderson and Sammy Wayne Aaron; numerous other relatives, friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Coldspring, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at Madisonville City Cemetery, Madisonville, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

