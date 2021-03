The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 12, 2021:

Gomez Lara, Luis Stefano – License Required

Baker, Lamira – Failure to Appear and Driving While License Invalid

Fregia, Allen Joe Sr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Brenek, Megan Lynnette – Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear

Hart, Jeffrey Michael – Disorderly Conduct

