Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2021:

  • Robin, Elizabeth Lynn – Failure to Appear, Animal at Large and Failure to Appear
  • Samuel, Tyrese Travon – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Ran Red Light and Failure to Appear
  • Perales, Michael – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault
  • Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior – Disorderly Conduct
  • Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Disorderly Conduct
  • Venegas, Daniel Lester – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lammering, Victoria Lynn – Non-reportable offense
  • Sanders, Ashley Alysha – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15
  • Oakley, Jimmy Dwayne – Public Intoxication
  • Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Public Intoxication
