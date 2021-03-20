Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2021:

Robin, Elizabeth Lynn – Failure to Appear, Animal at Large and Failure to Appear

Samuel, Tyrese Travon – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Ran Red Light and Failure to Appear

Perales, Michael – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior – Disorderly Conduct

Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Disorderly Conduct

Venegas, Daniel Lester – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lammering, Victoria Lynn – Non-reportable offense

Sanders, Ashley Alysha – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15

Oakley, Jimmy Dwayne – Public Intoxication

Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Public Intoxication

Huth, Jeremy Wayne

Massengill, Brittney Bliss

Oakley, Jimmy Dwayne

Perales, Michael

Samuel, Tyrese Travon

Sanders, Ashley Alysha

Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior

Venegas, Daniel Lester

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

