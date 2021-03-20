Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 11, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 11, 2021:
- Robin, Elizabeth Lynn – Failure to Appear, Animal at Large and Failure to Appear
- Samuel, Tyrese Travon – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Ran Red Light and Failure to Appear
- Perales, Michael – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault
- Santibanez-Garduno, Rene Junior – Disorderly Conduct
- Massengill, Brittney Bliss – Disorderly Conduct
- Venegas, Daniel Lester – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lammering, Victoria Lynn – Non-reportable offense
- Sanders, Ashley Alysha – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15
- Oakley, Jimmy Dwayne – Public Intoxication
- Fertig, Brandon Kyle – Public Intoxication