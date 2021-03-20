Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2021

The following persons were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2021:
- Cox, Chloe Nicole – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery With a Deadly Weapon
- Craig, Taylor Ryan – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery With a Deadly Weapon
- Spencer, Patrick Doyle – Public Intoxication
- Sharp, Sara Beth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Rodriguez, Ricardo Javier – Speeding, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Rodriguez, Sidney Bowdoin – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation
- Hall, Emmy Jo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Huth, Jeremy Wayne – Public Intoxication