Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 10, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following persons were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 10, 2021:

  • Cox, Chloe Nicole – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery With a Deadly Weapon
  • Craig, Taylor Ryan – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery With a Deadly Weapon
  • Spencer, Patrick Doyle – Public Intoxication
  • Sharp, Sara Beth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Rodriguez, Ricardo Javier – Speeding, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Rodriguez, Sidney Bowdoin – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Parole Violation
  • Hall, Emmy Jo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Huth, Jeremy Wayne – Public Intoxication
