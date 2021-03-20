Lester Thomas Morgan, 57, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born on Friday, May 3, 1963 in Pasadena, Texas to Thomas Hardy Morgan and Roxie Lee (Nickerson) Morgan, both of whom have preceded him in death. Lester was also preceded in death by his brother, Chad Morgan. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jessica Fontenot and husband Nicholas, Andrea Morgan; brother, Jay Morgan and wife Tammy; sister, Cristal Burton and husband Allan; grandchildren, Braden, Avery and Jackson Fontenot; nieces and nephews, Kelli Hardy and husband Louis, Donald Burton and wife Courtney, Morgan Ramshur and husband Jimmy,Ty Morgan, Jake Morgan and wife Alyssa, Cameron Morgan; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Lester will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services for Lester will begin promptly at 4:00 following the visitation.

