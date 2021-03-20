Angelia Marie Freeman, 52, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born on Thursday, May 16, 1968 in Ft Wolters, Texas. Angelia was preceded in death by her father, Basil Dexter Freeman, Sr. and sister, Jaymi Renee Freeman. Left to cherish her memory is her loving mother Joan Freeman; son, Jade Freeman and girlfriend Katelynn Courtney; brother, Dexter Freeman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angelia Marie Freeman, please visit our floral store.

