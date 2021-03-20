Susie Mae Blanchard, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on March 18, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Lobe, TX on October 28, 1935 to Virgil and Ella Mae Langston. She met the love of her life on a blind date Clenny “Poncho” Blanchard and they were married on November 15, 1952, until he passed away September 18, 1998.

She was a longtime resident of 65-plus years of Moss Hill, Texas, and owned Blanchard’s Grocery. She was extremely grounded in her faith and was a 40-plus year member of the Lighthouse Church of Moss Hill. She took great joy in her family and loved spending holidays with them, ALL of them! She enjoyed road trips with her girls. She also served countless hours during hurricane Harvey and it was her heart to serve. She was the County’s Grandma and opened her home without reserve and was always ready to feed anyone in need. We are who we are because of who she was.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and her grandsons Clenny Wayne Jr and Isaac. She is survived by her children Debbe Martinez of Austin, Vivian & Myron Ferguson of Livingston, Patty Lee of Moss Hill and Wayne & Cindy Blanchard of Moss Hill. Her siblings Roy & Diann Langston of Kountze and Barbara Ward of Silsbee. Grandchildren Victoria & Tyler, Lucus & Becky, Sam & Crystal, Nicole, Ray & Ta Sha, LeAnna & William, Emilie & Joey, Robert, Roy, Josh, Caleb, Eva & JJ, Anthony, Brittney and Chelsea & Keith. Great Grandchildren Zack, Hannah, George, Chris, Becky, Katherine, Gwen, Madison, Hannah, Jake, Rachel & Zakerie, Rebekah, Jillian, Samuel, Meah, Rowan, Ezra, Aaron, Donni, Chance, Brayden, Karder, Emma Lee, Langston, Sebastian, Izabelle, Sophiella and Rosalie. Great-Great Grandchildren Hailey, Caden, Skyler, Christopher, Lilly, Layla, Christopher, Joshua, Adilynn, Walter, Kendall and Oliver. Numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. A special thank you to Angels Healthcare and her special nurse Sharee. And her loyal companion Logo.

