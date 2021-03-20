Suzanne Wilson Noxon, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Sue or Suzy, as she was known by her friends and family, was born on November 18, 1951 in Melrose Park, Illinois to George and Mary Ann Wilson. She graduated from Hollywood Hills High School in Hollywood, FL in 1969. After a short stint in nursing school in Auburn, NY, she worked as a dental assistant before following family to the Houston area in 1977. She has lived and raised her family in Humble/Atascocita, TX since 1978. She worked in office administration for Lake Houston Area – Coldwell Banker United Realtors and all its previous incarnations for the last 25 years.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jay Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Barry Noxon; daughter, Jenny Stiner, husband Chris, and Sue’s only grandchild, Devon; son, Jeffrey White; daughter, Liz Vannoy and husband Matthew; sister, Mary Ann Wosenitz and husband James; sister, Judith Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.

Sue was a true follower of Jesus. She was loving kindness personified, she never met a stranger, and she will be missed beyond words.

A celebration of Suzanne’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held an hour prior at 12:00pm at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main, Dayton, Texas 77535

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Suzanne W. Noxon’s name to Humble Area Assistance Ministries (HAAM).

To send flowers to Suzanne’s family, please visit our floral store.

